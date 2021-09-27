AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Head-To-Head Contrast

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NTT DATA alerts:

This table compares NTT DATA and AppYea’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.26 $722.33 million $0.52 37.88 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NTT DATA and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50 AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NTT DATA has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NTT DATA and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NTT DATA 3.72% 8.22% 3.16% AppYea N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NTT DATA beats AppYea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.