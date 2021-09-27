Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 150.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 134,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWD opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.