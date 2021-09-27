Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,330,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

