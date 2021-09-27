Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,064 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $295.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

