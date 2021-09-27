Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 90.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.11 per share, with a total value of $4,608,865.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 271,785 shares of company stock valued at $24,288,634 and sold 20,850 shares valued at $1,929,320. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $102.00 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

