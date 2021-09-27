Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $12,653,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tidewater by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,104,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,716 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tidewater by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $592,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $469.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $89.95 million for the quarter.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

