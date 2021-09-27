Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,162 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

WVE stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $313.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

