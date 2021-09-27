Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $151,000 Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,241 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

BCOV opened at $11.67 on Monday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $476.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.14 million. Analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 116,896 shares of company stock worth $1,324,345. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

