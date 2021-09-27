Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $161,000 Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $40.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a market capitalization of $727.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.95 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.