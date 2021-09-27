Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $293,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 83.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,443,000 after buying an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,795,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,315,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,557,000 after purchasing an additional 449,153 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,214,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 48,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $3,601,704.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 41,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $3,168,846.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,827 shares of company stock worth $20,207,921 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

