Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,451 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 231.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $409,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $16.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.98 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reduced their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

