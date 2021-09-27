Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.37 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will post $47.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $33.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $181.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $182.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $235.98 million, with estimates ranging from $227.00 million to $240.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $105,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,711 shares of company stock worth $19,811,635. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $144.12 on Monday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -313.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

