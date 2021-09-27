Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to announce sales of $307.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.00 million and the lowest is $301.39 million. Green Dot reported sales of $279.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $525,755. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 14.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

