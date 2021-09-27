Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 76.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cowen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 141,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,274,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other Cowen news, COO John J. Holmes sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

COWN stock opened at $34.65 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

