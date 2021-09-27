Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,929,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $239.58 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $117.36 and a one year high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

