Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 129 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFMV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VFMV opened at $99.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.