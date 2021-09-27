China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 2,040.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $49.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $2.4742 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

