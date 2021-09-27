Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,261 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 162.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 258,764 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 698,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 186,050 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

