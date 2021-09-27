Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fisker will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,857,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

