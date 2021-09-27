Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Now Covered by Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.08.
Shares of NYSE:FSR opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,857,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
