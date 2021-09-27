Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

HCAT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.