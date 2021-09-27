Comparing Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) & Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Baudax Bio and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio -6,924.13% N/A -82.58% Convey Holding Parent N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baudax Bio and Convey Holding Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Convey Holding Parent 0 1 7 0 2.88

Convey Holding Parent has a consensus price target of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 89.54%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baudax Bio and Convey Holding Parent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 104.38 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.26 Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 2.02 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Convey Holding Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats Baudax Bio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

