The Boeing’s (BA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.44.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $221.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day moving average of $235.00. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after acquiring an additional 178,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.