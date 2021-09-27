Head-To-Head Analysis: Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital -2.29% 13.81% 7.68%

76.7% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Yiren Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.43 -$106.17 million N/A N/A

Sunlight Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yiren Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunlight Financial and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.80%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Yiren Digital on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

