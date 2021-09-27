First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.07 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report sales of $132.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $128.20 million. First Merchants reported sales of $119.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $531.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.30 million to $546.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $518.60 million, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $530.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after buying an additional 85,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,019,000 after buying an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,006,000 after buying an additional 253,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants stock opened at $40.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $50.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.