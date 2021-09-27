Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

