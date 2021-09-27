CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock opened at $60.76 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

