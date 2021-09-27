Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $350.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $488.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $442.58.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $321.89 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $176.63 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $203,888,131 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.