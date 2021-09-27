GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.00.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $224.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.33. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $207.85 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

