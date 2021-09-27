Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DALXF. TD Securities lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spartan Delta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

