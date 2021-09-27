Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $27.90 on Friday. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.