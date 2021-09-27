The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $174.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $176.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.89.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,341,000 after purchasing an additional 67,231 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 41,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.