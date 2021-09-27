Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PING. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ping Identity has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.92.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $26.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ping Identity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 292,716 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,667,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 327,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

