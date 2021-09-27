United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UMC. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.15.

Shares of UMC opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.2854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

