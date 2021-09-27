National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.16 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

