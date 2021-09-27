Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.40.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.06. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.