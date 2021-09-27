Critical Survey: Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) versus Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acceleron Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Acceleron Pharma 0 2 8 1 2.91

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus price target of $156.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.95%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -851.65% 222.02% Acceleron Pharma -221.15% -26.79% -24.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Acceleron Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 40.39 -$112.66 million ($1.08) -1.03 Acceleron Pharma $92.52 million 110.36 -$166.03 million ($2.92) -57.41

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Acceleron Pharma on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded by John L. Knopf and Thomas P. Maniatis in June 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.