TD Securities Raises BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $9.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackBerry from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackBerry stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

