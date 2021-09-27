SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Get SuperCom alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SuperCom (SPCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.