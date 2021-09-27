Royal Bank of Canada Raises Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $11.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

NYSE:CLS opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.45. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Celestica by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Celestica by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Celestica by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.