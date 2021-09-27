Credit Suisse Group Raises Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $35.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial cut Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of ACI opened at $31.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.05. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

