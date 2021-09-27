DMG Blockchain Solutions’ (DMGGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DMG Blockchain Solutions (OTC:DMGGF) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock.

OTC:DMGGF opened at $0.78 on Thursday. DMG Blockchain Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $4.51.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Company Profile

DMG Blockchain Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. It manages, operates and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The company was founded on April 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

