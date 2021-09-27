Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Barclays started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.88.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.80, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.15. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $154.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,145,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,468,000 after buying an additional 183,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

