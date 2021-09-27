National Bank Financial Boosts Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target to C$13.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

