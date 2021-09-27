Financial Survey: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bank First alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank First and First Commonwealth Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Commonwealth Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.02%. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Bank First.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank First and First Commonwealth Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.26 $38.05 million $5.07 13.61 First Commonwealth Financial $395.68 million 3.22 $73.45 million $0.81 16.40

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bank First and First Commonwealth Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65% First Commonwealth Financial 28.58% 11.03% 1.29%

Volatility and Risk

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries. The firm’s consumer services include Internet, mobile, and telephone banking; an automated teller machine network; personal checking accounts; interest-earning checking accounts; savings accounts; insured money market accounts; debit cards; investment certificates; fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit; secured and unsecured installment loans; construction and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; credit lines with overdraft checking protection; and IRA accounts. Its commercial banking services include commercial lending, small and high-volume business checking accounts, on-line account management services, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, commercial cash management services and repurchase agreements. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.