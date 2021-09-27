Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fanuc (FANUY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS: FANUY) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/21/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/14/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/10/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/4/2021 – Fanuc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Fanuc was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company's technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. "

Shares of FANUY stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Fanuc Co. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fanuc Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

