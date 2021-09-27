Head to Head Survey: Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) & Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Advanced Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:ADLS) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma -114.69% -32.92% -27.61%

This table compares Advanced Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 20.77 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -9.62

Advanced Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Advanced Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advanced Life Sciences and Sutro Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential upside of 52.89%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Advanced Life Sciences.

About Advanced Life Sciences

Advanced Life Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company and its lead candidate, Restanza, is a novel once-a-day oral antibiotic in late-stage development for the treatment of life-threatening infections including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and biodefense pathogens including anthrax, plague and tularemia. The Company has developed a promising pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates from both in-licensing efforts and the discovery programs in the areas of infectious disease, oncology, and respiratory disease. It develops ALS-357, a natural product in preclinical studies has demonstrated specific anti-tumor activity against malignant melanoma. It has a unique mechanism of action that disrupts mitochondrial membrane function and is associated with the intrinsic, mitochondria-mediated pathway of apoptosis. The Company develops ALS-886, a novel treatment intended to reduce and prevent the tissue damage associated with diseases such as Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

