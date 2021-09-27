Stifel Nicolaus Increases Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) Price Target to C$1.00

Leucrotta Exploration (OTCMKTS:LCRTF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LCRTF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Leucrotta Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded on June 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.