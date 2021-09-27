Stifel Nicolaus Increases PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$17.50

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PREKF opened at $10.86 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.