Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE VNO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

