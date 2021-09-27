Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

SMFR opened at $8.16 on Friday. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.68% of Sema4 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

